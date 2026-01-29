Prepare your glitter and sharpen your swords: a legendary animated reboot is about to lose its home base on Netflix at the end of February.

The fan-favorite She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is officially making its exit. This modern remake of the classic ’80s cartoon, which originally spun off from the immortal Masters of the Universe, is scheduled to vanish from Netflix on February 21.

The beloved show follows She-Ra, Princess of Power, as she leads a rebellion to free her land of Etheria from monstrous invaders, the Horde. Created by Nate Stevenson, the series ran on Netflix for 64 episodes from 2018 to 2020. Although the series has ended, fans often revisit it on the streamer, which has been its home for nearly a decade.

The series was a critical darling, enjoying a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stevenson recently took to X to confirm the reboot was leaving Netflix.

“Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire,” Stevenson wrote. “Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this.”

“I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD. I’m not sure that it will,” Stevenson added in a follow-up post. “As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands.”

‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Fans React to Netflix Pulling Beloved Reboot

Many fans replied to Stevenson’s post, hopeful the series might find another home.

“I’m really sorry this is happening. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Entrapta and Hordak,” one She-Ra lover wrote.

“It’s been forever since I first watched She-Ra, but I still have so many fond memories. Glimmer was one of my fav characters of all time during the run of the show and still has a special place in my heart. f— Netflix and f— streaming services who won’t put their IPs on DVD,” another passionate fan added.

“Would not have made it through 2020 without this lovely show. I am SO sad to hear this news!” yet another fan chimed in.

Surely the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power reboot will find another home in the near future. After all, with the huge Masters of the Universe movie dropping in June, interest in the franchise will be at an all-time high. It seems almost certain She-Ra fans will be able to enjoy the show outside of Netflix soon… hopefully without a villainous Horde Prime subscription fee.

Regardless, Adora and her crew are packing their bags. Consider this your final call to visit Etheria before the portal closes.