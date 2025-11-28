Netflix and Disney Actor Tony Germano Dead at 55

Tony Germano, a veteran actor who appeared in projects for Netflix and Disney, has passed away.

The 55-year-old died after falling from the roof of his home in Brazil while making repairs, according to The Mirror. Germano had recently moved into a house in São Paulo and was inspecting construction work on the roof when he slipped and fell on Wednesday.

The Brazilian actor’s career spanned 30 years. He had parts in Netflix shows like Go, Dog, Go!, Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. He also voiced characters in animated hits such as Elena of Avalor, The Muppets, and Sheriff Callie’s Wild West.

However, Germano was best known for his performances on stage, starring in productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Jekyll & Hyde, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Germano, who lived alone and had no children, spent the night before the accident with his sister. He was reportedly excited about starting a new chapter of his life in the home.

Peers and Fans Pay Tribute to Tony Germano

Film director Matheus Marchetti paid tribute to Germano in an emotional Instagram post.

“I am so lucky to have found such a generous, talented, and captivating soul as Tony Germano. It is one of the rarest gifts,” Marchett wrote in Portuguese alongside a series of shots of the actor.

“Sad for those who could not act alongside him, whether on stage, on screen, or in life. Those of us who were able to have even just a little bit of Tony in our lives are very, very lucky,” the director added.

The comments section of Marchett’s post was filled with mourning fans and peers.

“My heart is broken into a thousand pieces. I can’t understand how life can give such pleasant and unpleasant surprises, but what remains of it all is the memory of someone who surely has a place in the heart of everyone he was with, including mine,” a second mourner wrote.

“Great friend… great artist… A joy that breaks to heaven… And, sadly, we stay here…” one comment read. “We are lucky to have had Tony’s friendship,” yet another comment read.