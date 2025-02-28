Netflix Actor Callum Kerr’s Mom Was Likely Murdered by Husband, Authorities Say

French investigators have determined that the deaths of Callum Kerr’s parents were not the result of a botched robbery, but instead a tragic case of murder-suicide.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this month, a neighbor found the bodies of Andrew and Dawn Searle at their home in rural southwest France. Authorities first believed that Dawn had tried to escape an intruder but was beaten to death. The scene showed signs of a violent struggle, with overturned furniture and her jewelry scattered around the house.

According to The Mirror, it is now believed that Andrew Searle staged a burglary before taking his own life.

Sources cited by the Mirror suggest that if Dawn Searle were killed in the garden where her body was found, neighbors likely would have heard it happen. French prosecutor Nicolas Rigot-Muller, who is leading the investigation, stated that Mr. Searle may have initially thought he could prove his innocence to the police but later decided to take his own life instead.

Forensic evidence revealed no defensive wounds on Andrew Searle and no signs that anyone other than him and his wife were in the house.

A local woman named Bénédicte told the BBC they were “shocked” by the news of the Searles’ violent end. “[They were] absolutely adorable. We would often meet like this simply walking our dogs around the village. We are very shocked, of course we are,” she told the outlet.

A local resident who knew Dawn shared with The Mirror that, despite battling a bout of flu, she had been in high spirits in the days leading up to the couple’s tragic deaths. “Her mood was very good, [and she was] smiley,” the woman told the outlet.

Callum Kerr Asks for Privacy in the Wake of His Mother and Stepfather’s Deaths

Meanwhile, Callum Kerr is known for his roles in Netflix’s Virgin River and the British soap opera Hollyoaks. He’s set to break through to the mainstream in Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. He shared a statement on Instagram after announcing his mother and stepfather’s deaths.

“At this time, Callum and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr),” he wrote. “While Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding.”