Nestle Is Releasing Four New Holiday Cookie Dough Flavors

Brace yourselves because cookie season is upon us! There is no better way to prepare than by stocking up on Nestlé Toll House’s new holiday cookie dough lineup for 2021. And dough my goodness, these new Christmas cookie flavors from Nestlé sleigh!

New cookie dough flavors include Gingerbread, Red Velvet, Peppermint Cocoa, and Snow Day. However, if you’re planning on a holiday movie marathon with a plate full of these cookies, you’d better act fast. A limited number of these new flavors are expected to hit shelves in early November.

Can’t decide which flavor to choose? Read on to find out more about these, eagerly anticipated festive treats.

Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough

(Nestlé Toll House)

This peppermint hot cocoa cookie will undoubtedly become a go-to treat. Indulge in a rich, chewy chocolate cookie topped with crunchy, festive candy cane pieces. As an additional treat, pair your Yuletide cookie with a warm cup of homemade hot cocoa.

Nestlé Toll House Snow Day Cookie Dough

(Nestlé Toll House)

While you bite into this decadent vanilla sugar cookie, you will be transported back to childhood snow days. A white chip cookie dough blanketed with mini snowflakes, blue sprinkles, and sugar crystals give Nestlé Snow Day cookies the perfect touch of nostalgia.

Nestlé Toll House Gingerbread Cookie Dough

(Nestlé Toll House)

It can be quite challenging to find a recipe for gingerbread cookies that are chewy in the center but crispy around the edges. Yet, Nestlé classic gingerbread cookie dough flavor is here for you this holiday season.

With sugar, spice, and everything nice, Nestlé gingerbread cookies are the ultimate treat for those who simply can’t get enough of the holiday classic. In addition, these yummy cookies boast adorable holiday sprinkles, including mini Christmas trees and gingerbread men.

Nestlé Toll House Red Velvet Cookie Dough

(Nestlé Toll House)

Perhaps the most anticipated holiday cookie of the bunch, Nestlé Red Velvet Cookie Dough enhances the season’s ambiance like no other.

The red velvet cookies from Nestlé Toll House are looking their best for the holidays. White chocolate morsels reminiscent of cream cheese frosting adorn this ruby-red dough, making us swoon.

Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More

(Nestlé Toll House)

Although not a cookie, Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More would make a delicious addition to any ready-to-bake cookie dough. Additionally, this blend of milk chocolate chips, candy cane squares, and mini marshmallows would make a delicious addition to hot chocolate or cocoa bombs.