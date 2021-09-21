NeNe Leakes Shares Coping Update After Husband Gregg’s Cancer Passing

NeNe Leakes has offered an update on how she’s managing since her husband Gregg Leakes‘ tragic cancer death earlier this month. Gregg was 66 when he lost his battle against colon cancer. On September 16, The Real Housewives of Atlanta face posted Instagram stories to let fans know she’s up and down, also showing how she’s managing to keep life normal without her husband.

Showing off new hair as she continues to grieve the loss, NeNe told fans she’s having to “adjust to my new life,” something she called her “new normal.” The 53-year-old added:

“You know, I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened. Love you guys.”

Gregg passed on September 1, just days after NeNe had said he was “transitioning to the other side.” He first broke the news of his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis back in 2018, after which treatment had him in the all-clear – this, ahead of the cancer’s 2019 return.

Going To The Salon

Footage showed Leakes driving around and hitting up a hair salon. The star continued:

“I have good days and bad days, but yeah, they say it’s normal. Some days I’m up, some days I’m down,” adding: “Today I felt like going to the salon, so that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon. I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people. So, yeah, good days and bad days. Pushing through. Pushing through.”

Nene Leakes has also been sharing emotional throwbacks of herself to Instagram, with a heart-breaking video after Gregg’s passing showing him slow-dancing with his wife as she used a broken-heart emoji. Three days ago, a car selfie from the star came with her saying she’s “pushing thru” as she thanked her glam team for “pampering me always.”



‘Amazing’ Phonecalls Keep ‘Pouring’ In

Leakes also touched on the support she’s been receiving since becoming a widow. She told fans: “I’ve had so many amazing phone calls and amazing text messages that just keep pouring in, pouring in, pouring in.” The reality star also said that “the love has been amazing. I mean, every morning when I wake up, I have a ton of text messages from different people — some of the same people all the time — you know, telling me to be encouraged and all those things.”