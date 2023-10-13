Neil Patrick Harris Posts Rare Pics Of His Twins For Their 13th Birthday

On Thursday, Neil Patrick Harris, best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, celebrated a milestone as his twins, Harper and Gideon, turned 13. The actor marked the occasion by sharing a heartwarming family photo on his Instagram account, and fans couldn’t help but gush over how much the teenagers resemble their famous father.

In the snapshot, the two teens were captured enjoying their birthday breakfast, and the Emmy-winning actor couldn’t hide his pride and love for his children in the caption. Harris wrote, “And, just like that, they’re teenagers. Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon. You are the lights of my life. I can’t wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it. Just, wow.”

In the photo, Harper sported an oversized hoodie, a T-shirt, and a party hat, while her brother Gideon donned a Nike tee, with three party hats stacked on his head, displaying their youthful exuberance.

Neil Patrick Harris also shared additional images of the birthday celebration, including one of Harper in a vibrant red party dress and another of Gideon posing outdoors in sportswear.

However, what truly captivated fans’ attention was the striking resemblance between the twins and their famous father. In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Your boy is starting to look like you from your Doogie Howser days.” The sentiment was quickly echoed by other commenters, with several affirming the likeness between Gideon and the actor. “Yes, he does!” and “Agree,” wrote others.

The discussion about the twins’ resemblance continued as a fourth fan observed, “And Harper has the feminine version of his face! He got two mini-mes.” While another fan chimed in, saying, “Dang they look just like him.” A sixth commenter even discerned a family resemblance, noting, “I think Harper looks exactly like David, and Gideon looks like Neil!”

Neil Patrick Harris shares his twins with his husband, David Burtka, whom he married in 2014. The couple has been open about their family life and the joy their children bring them, often sharing moments and milestones on social media. The twins’ 13th birthday is not only a celebration of their coming of age but also an occasion for fans to appreciate the family’s enduring bond and the shared features that connect them.