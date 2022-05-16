Neil Patrick Harris Once Served A Graphic ‘Corpse Of Amy Winehouse’ Cake At Halloween Party The Same Year She Died

Neil Patrick Harris is a beloved actor, from his starring role in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, to appearances on Broadway, to cameos in hit movies. However, the actor recently came under fire after pictures from a Halloween party he threw in 2011 resurfaced.

Amy Winehouse’s Death

In 2011, the world was rocked by the news that Amy Winehouse had passed away at the age of 27. It was determined that she died of alcohol poisoning. The singer had struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for many years, and her open battle with addiction frequently made her a target in the media.

Comedians made her the topic of jokes about substance abuse, and the internet was full of snarky comments about her appearance and her addiction issues. Even after her death, Winehouse continued to be the butt of inappropriate jokes, including one made by Harris.

Harris’ Distasteful Halloween Decor

A few months after the singer’s passing, Harris threw a Halloween party. One of the guests, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s now-husband Justin Mikita, tweeted a photo of the cake that was served at the Halloween party.

“Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good,” the tweet read. Attached was a photo of a cake that was made to look like a decaying corpse that sported Winehouse’s signature jet-black hair. There was also a sign next to the cake that read “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

Mikita’s tweet was quickly deleted and Harris and his husband David Burtka never faced any public backlash for serving such an insensitive and inappropriate food item. Most people had forgotten about the distasteful cake, but writer Ashley Reese reignited people’s outrage when she tweeted about it.

Yea Neil Patrick Harris quite literally had a cake mimicking amy winehouse’s corpse for Halloween soon after she died. I’ve loathed that man ever since. — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 10, 2022

“I cannot believe how many very online people over the age of 25 are just now finding out about Neil Patrick Harris’s disgusting Amy Winehouse cake…” she wrote. “Yea Neil Patrick Harris quite literally had a cake mimicking Amy Winehouse’s corpse for Halloween soon after she died. I’ve loathed that man ever since.”

The photo can be found in this article. IMPORTANT: the photo is much more graphic than you may think possible for a cake, and will likely be disturbing to most. Please use discretion in deciding whether or not to view it.

Public Backlash: ‘Absolutely Disgusting And Shameful’

People were quick to express their disgust with Harris and the photo of the dish. “Imagine mocking someone who had recently passed away,” one Reddit user posted. “Absolutely disgusting and shameful.”

Another person wrote, “i think he apologized so at least on twitter some people were offended. personally, i thought it was horrible. like i’m not saying he should never work again, but it is one one of those things that i’m like ‘hm… something is wrong with him.’’

Even though Harris’ distasteful Halloween food item is in the past, many people are still angry that he and his party guests ever thought that was an appropriate thing to joke about.

