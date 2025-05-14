Nebraska Man ‘Not In The Mood’ Allegedly Struck Mother And 7-Year-Old Girl With Lightsaber

An apparently troubled 25-year-old Nebraska man, Aidan White, has been accused of striking a 7-year-old girl and her mother, 37-year-old Saundra Lunzmann, with a lightsaber. Moments before the alleged attack, White allegedly told Lunzmann, “I’m not in the mood.”

Videos by Suggest

According to an arrest affidavit, obtained by The Smoking Gun, the incident took place on Monday, April 28, at around 8:36 p.m. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lunzmann, saying that a man, later identified as White, had assaulted her and her daughter.

Upon arriving at the K Street residence in Auburn, Lunzmann elaborated on what had allegedly happened. According to her, both she and her children were outside, Lunzmann watching over them as they played. At one moment, Lunzmann observed Aidan, a neighbor, in the yard with her children.

At one point, White reportedly left and came back with a lightsaber. As per the affidavit, Lunzmann then watched as her 7-year-old daughter, referred to by her initials, K.L., approached White. Suddenly, K.L. began crying and walked toward Lunzmann, holding her arm.

When Luznamm confronted Aidan White, asking if he had hit her daughter, White began yelling at her. As per the affidavit, he allegedly said, “I’m not in the mood, get back in your f****** house.” At that moment, Lunzmann told her children to get back in the house. However, White allegedly charged toward her while wielding the lightsaber, striking her on her right arm and shoulder.

Arrested And Charged

Lunzmann then told White to go away, and he returned to his apartment, as per the affidavit. Reportedly, K.L. felt pain in the right finger, allegedly the place where White struck her with the lightsaber. Two witnesses corroborated what Lunzmann said, stating that they had witnessed the alleged assault.

At one moment, Aidan White reemerged from his apartment and told the deputy that he wanted to apologize to Lunzmann and K.L. Reportedly, he also revealed that he had become upset due to increasing rent costs. However, while appearing cordial at first, he allegedly said that “hitting Lunzmann and K.L. with the lightsaber was just the start and that they were in for far worse.”

With a reported history of anger outbursts and having allegedly chased a neighbor with an ax in a past altercation, Aidan White was arrested and charged with child abuse and second-degree assault.

It is unclear whether Lunzmann or seven-year-old K.L. had anything to do with White’s increasing rent costs.