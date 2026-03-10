NBC Show’s Winner ‘Struggling’ With Her Mental Health

The winner of a major NBC talent competition spoke out about her mental health as she announced she was stepping away from performing on an upcoming tour.

America’s Got Talent alum Grace VanderWaal took to social media to share a candid update with fans.

“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit,” she began on Instagram on March 9. “I’m happy to be back and talk to y’all. I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health.”

“I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment. I love you Natalie, and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed,” the 22-year-old added.

VanderWaal was set to join Natalie on tour in the U.S. and UK through June. While she is stepping away for now, she shared her hope with fans and revealed she plans to return to performing when she’s ready.

“I love you so much and will be singing very soon,” the “High” singer wrote. “Thank you, guys, for understanding. Again, so so much love. – G.”

“I apologize, sending love to all of you,” the NBC show favorite added in the comments.

Fans and Friends Show Their Support After Grace VanderWaal Drops Out of Tour For Her Mental Health

Of course, VanderWaal prioritizing her mental health over touring was met with nothing but support from friends and fans alike.

“Health comes first always!!!” tourmate Natalie Jane herself wrote in the comments. “Mental Health is health. Wish more young artists would be as honest w themselves as you are being. Good on you,” veteran TV personality Carson Daly added. “Here for you, sis!” fellow pop singer Jewel chimed in.

“No need to apologize, Grace, take care,” a top fan comment read. “It’s ok not to be ok,” another fan added.

VanderWaal won season 11 of America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old. Her announcement follows the death of her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, in October 2025.