NBC Reveals Details of 2025 ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Airing

Christmas is almost here, and you know what that means: it’s time to gather the family, get cozy, and have an existential crisis while watching It’s a Wonderful Life.

Videos by Suggest

Sure, nothing says “holiday cheer” quite like a movie about a guy hitting rock bottom and contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Yet somehow, 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life—with James Stewart’s George Bailey sacrificing his dreams for everyone else and getting a crash course in existential dread from his guardian angel Clarence—has become a beloved family classic.

Seen here, James Stewart as George Bailey considering suicide in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

In fairness, maybe the bleak set-up and undeniable uplifting conclusion are what have kept generations tuning into the film when it hits TV over the holidays.

If you prefer to catch the holiday classic the good ol’ fashioned way (over the airwaves), NBC has you covered.

The network announced it will air the beloved Frank Capra film on Wednesday, December 24, at 8 p.m ET.

Where to Stream ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Meanwhile, if you want to see an angel get his wings over a streaming service, you have plenty of options.

It’s a Wonderful Life is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Xumo Play, and Plex. You can also rent or buy it on platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Fandango, and Sling TV. If you don’t have a subscription, you can still watch the film for free on Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Fandango, or Sling TV.

Donna Reed is lifted by James Stewart in movie art for the film ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, 1946. (Photo by RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images)

Though it was originally a box office flop due to its dour tone, the timeless film still scored five Academy Award nominations in 1947, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. While It’s a Wonderful Life didn’t take home any Oscars, director Frank Capra did win a Golden Globe for his work.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.