Beloved NBC Reporter Derrick Ward Dead at 62, Cause of Death Revealed

Beloved NBC Washington reporter Derrick Ward has passed away at the age of 62.

NBC Washington announced Ward’s passing on Wednesday saying that the late reporter died from “complications from a recent cardiac arrest.” Condolences came pouring in following the news, including many of Ward’s peers from the station.



Photo via Big Boy Little Band

“My heart is broken by the loss of my friend,” NBC investigative reporter Tracee Wilkins wrote. “Derrick greeted everyone with a welcoming smile and a warm laugh. He was a dedicated dad, a wonderful colleague, a stellar journalist, and a gifted guitar player. Prayers to his children and loving family.”

Lydia Sermons, a family friend, spoke kindly of Ward saying, “‘Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio.”

“As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives,” she continued. “Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly.”

Ward grew up in the Marshall Heights and the H Street Corridor of DC. NBC Washington also shared that, “He lived through the 1968 riots and documented his experience on the news network as part of its 40th Anniversary coverage.”

According to the Daily Mail, Ward started his journalism career in radio work working at three different stations: WPFW, WAMU, and WTOP. Ward graduated from the University of Maryland and later made his debut on television in Buffalo, New York. In 2006, Ward decided to move back to his hometown in DC to work for NBC Washington.

Ward covered several major events during his journalism career such as as the Iran-Contra hearings, the Sept. 11 attacks, and the Washington sniper shootings.

Aside from Ward’s career as a reporter, he was also a musician. Ward was a father to three children Derrick Jr., Ian, and Marisa.