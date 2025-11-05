nbc-reality-tv-star-welcomes-baby-one-month-after-winning-show

An NBC reality TV darling has traded late-night drama for early morning feedings – she’s officially a first-time mom…

Jessica Sanchez, winner of America’s Got Talent season 20, has welcomed her first baby with husband Rickie Gallardo.

The singer took to Instagram on October 17 to share the good news with her fans.

“Eliana Mae Gallardo, October 13, 2025,” she wrote beside sweet snaps of the new baby girl. “From one dream season to the next. This time, the most precious one yet. We are grateful beyond words for our baby girl, for the gift of motherhood, and for the love that grows deeper every day.”

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the singer on the new baby.

“From winning AGT to this beautiful moment, I seriously couldn’t be happier for you, Jessica! You’ve come such a long way, and you’re going to be an absolutely amazing mother to your little girl. This is so special,” one top comment read.

NBC Reality TV Star Calls Her New Baby ‘Pure Love’

“The moment I held her, everything around me just stopped. It’s the kind of love you can’t explain — that fills every part of you all at once,” the reality TV star gushed to PEOPLE about her new baby.

Sanchez also told the outlet that the tyke was “6 lbs., 12 oz. and 20.5 inches of pure love.”

“These first few days have been emotional, sleepless, beautiful…everything I dreamed of and more. We chose the name Eliana because it means ‘God has answered,’ and that’s exactly how she feels. Our answered prayer, our reminder of grace and purpose,” she added.

AGT Season 20 winner Jessica Sanchez sporting her baby bump back in September. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“I’m healing, learning, and soaking in every second with her. My heart has never been this full,” she insisted.

After nine years of dating, Sanchez and Gallardo finally tied the knot in 2021—and now they’re adding a third line to their love story. Her new single, “Two Lines,” detailing her pregnancy journey, is out now.