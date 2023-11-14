NBC Reality Show Winner Accused of Fathering 37 Children

The ‘World of Dance’ champion and his brother allegedly tricked women into sleeping with them.

Few may recall the set of twins who danced their way to the top on the first season of NBC’s World of Dance dancing competition show.

Laurent Bourgeois, one of the Les Twins brothers, is accused of fathering 37 children. The claims originated from TikTok user “Lil Curvy,” who posted a video asserting that Bourgeois has left a string of abandoned children with various women, including her. She also accused both Bourgeois and his brother Larry of manipulating women into having sex with them.

Image via photographer Jamie Luca



According to VIBE, the woman making these startling claims is reportedly pregnant by one of the twins.

However, she is unsure of father’s identity. This uncertainty is because of the the alleged practice of the identical twins swapping places while dating and engaging intimately with multiple women.

“These two people with a sociopathic, manipulative and narcissistic perverted profile use women through pseudo relationships that they implement between brothers, indoctrinating them and plunging them little by little into a slow death, only with the aim of playing with each other,” the woman wrote in one of her posts.

@theofficialangelt Laurent Speaks Out About The Accusations That Are Going Around About Him Having 37 Children 👀 ♬ original sound – angel t

The claims have since lit a fuse on the internet as more and more concerned fans and curious minds alike try to process the insane allegations. Lil Curvy’s claims eventually prompted a response from Bourgeois:

“My image is way too clean… and if you find my 37 kids, tell them I love them so much. If they need a daddy, I’m here,” the dancer said during an Instagram Live back earlier this month.

“Give me the baby mama’s names. Where they at? I wanna see the babies. I wanna see what they look like, but I need you guys to understand – let’s do 10 babies. That’s a lot! 37?!… You guys are crazy. This is where I realized the world is nuts. Now, I understand why people and big artists talk less online.”

YouTube

He continued: “I’m gonna let people ‘blah blah’ as much as they want to because I love my life so much and guess what? With or without the crazy things you guys said, my life would not change at all. At all. Not even a second. I’m doing so good. But can you come back with something true? Something I care about.”

In another post, Bourgeois shared a clip from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour featuring him and his “crew.” Later, he documented his relaxation routine, emphasizing the importance of decompressing and letting things go, all while cruising on a yacht. As of now, there has been no response from Bourgeois’ brother regarding the accusations.

Do you believe Lil Curvy?