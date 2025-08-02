NBC Canceled a Fan-Favorite Show, and Things Just Got Even Worse for Fans

Fans of a recently canceled NBC show are still searching for hope that another network might bring it back.

However, the outlook is looking very grim.

Found, the acclaimed drama series, premiered on NBC in 2023. Led by Shanola Hampton, the ensemble cast features Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

“In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.”

Despite being a fan-favorite show, the network axed the show back in May. However, there was hope from fans that another network or streamer might pick up the show.

It appears there’s a final update, and it’s quite disheartening.

Hopes for High Profile Show Getting Saved Seem Grim

A fan reached out to TVLine to ask whether the show had secured a new home on a different network or streaming platform.

“Sources tell me that no new home was found for Found, and the cancelled NBC drama’s ‘shopping’ process has ended,” TVLine‘s Matt Webb Mitovich responded.

That said, Found wasn’t the only high-profile show NBC showed the door to recently. Fellow dramas Suits LA and The Irrational were also canceled, along with comedies Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez.

Found‘s cancellation had been building for some time. Season 1 aired on Tuesday nights and averaged just over 3 million viewers per episode, according to TV Series Finale. NBC then moved the series to Thursday nights for season 2. Of course, it faced tough competition from ABC’s Thursday night lineup. As a result, Found averaged just over 2 million viewers per episode for the season, per TV Series Finale. The significant drop in viewership likely contributed to the network’s decision.

Still, maybe fans can hold out for a revival of the show in a few years…