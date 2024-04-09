nba-star-devin-booker-breaks-silence-after-fans-accuse-him-of-getting-toupee-in-viral-video

Devin Booker is an assassin on the court. But off the court, he is a pretty mild-mannered person.

However, a recent viral video got Booker out of character. A viral video shows a balding gentleman getting a hair unit installed while the stylist covers the client’s face. But in the comments of the video, many believed that the client was Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Booker was quick to shut down those claims. “Yall got me messed up lol,” he said on Twitter.

Yall got me messed up lol https://t.co/6Nnab1il4B — Book (@DevinBook) April 8, 2024

Devin Booker Puts Clippers’ Star on Blast

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was a guest on Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P.” During the appearance, the four-time NBA champion talked about an altercation with the shooting guard during a matchup last season.

He held four fingers up at Booker to seemingly rub in his face that he had four rings, while the Suns guard has yet to capture the achievement. Thompson admitted that he regretted doing it on George’s podcast.

“My game wasn’t where it was at and we all get insecure at times,” Thompson said. “I am man enough to admit that we all have our moments of weakness. I am not really proud of that one because I see Devin Booker and I should be proud of this young man. The work he has put in.”

The Suns’ star showed his appreciation for Thompson’s comments on Instagram but threw a slight at the Clippers star.

“Is that the answer you was looking for?” Booker said.

Suns Star Gets High Praise From Rival

The Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last year. Despite a sour ending, one positive was Booker, who had the best playoff performance of his young NBA career.

In the 2023 playoffs, Booker averaged 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. But his numbers are not the only impressive part of his stat line. The efficiency jumps off the page as well. Booker shot 58.5% from the field, 50.8% from beyond the arc, and 86.6% from the free throw line. His performance earned him praise from ex-Nuggets player Bruce Brown, one of Booker’s primary defenders in their second-round matchup.

“Book was making every shot. He was making every shot. Did you see his shot chart? It was all green. In the playoffs, all green,” Brown said during an appearance on “The Tidal League.”