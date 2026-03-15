Nathan Fillion Is Bringing Back His Canceled TV Show — But It’s Not a Done Deal Just Yet

More than 20 years after Firefly came to an end, Nathan Fillion announced the cult sci-fi franchise will be returning as an animated series.

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While at the 2026 Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., Fillion announced the show while doing a live taping of his Once We Were Spacemen podcast. His Firefly co-stars Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, and Summer Glau joined him to celebrate the news.

All original castmates are expected to reprise their roles in the new animated series.

According to Deadline, the show will be written and produced by Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters. Joss Whedon, who created the original series, is not involved in the animated project. However, Fillion stated that Whedon has given him his blessing to do the show.

“The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant,” Fillion explained to Deadline. “Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it’s something they deserve.”

Per IMDb, Firefly follows a renegade crew aboard a small spacecraft as they try to survive while traveling the unknown parts of the galaxy and evade warring factions and authorities out to get them.

Fox only aired 11 of Firefly’s 14 first-season episodes before the series was officially canceled. The show’s film spinoff, Serenity, made its debut in 2005.

However, There’s a Catch: Fillion Needs ‘Firefly’ Fandom’s Help

Although he is excited about the new animated Firefly series, Fillion explained there’s a catch.

“The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home,” he said in a recent Instagram post. “And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver.”

He then wrote, “Give us some ‘quantifiable analytics’ that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want.”

Fillion also used the hashtag #BringBackFirefly.

Fans quickly took to the post’s comment section to celebrate the news.

“Was hoping for real life action. But I’ll take animated!! Please don’t use ai!” one fan wrote.

Another fan declared, “Yes! I grew up with Firefly, and now my kids can grow up with both the original and the animated version. What a magical prospect!”