Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s Daughter Opens Up About Her Transgender Identity

Months after she made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, Kai, opens up about her transgender identity.

During a recent Q&A session with Interview Magazine, Kai discussed her career goals.

“I want to be a supermodel. Period,” she explained. “I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film.”

Kai then admitted she struggled with her gender identity from a young age. “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman,” she pointed out. “Like Marilyn [Monroe].”

She further shared that she looks up to the “older generation of transgender people.”

“People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafter, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more,” the model said. “It’s so great that there’s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it’s really a doll takeover.”

Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber Publicly Praised Daughter Kai For Her Successes So Far

Meanwhile, Kai’s parents, Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber, have nothing but support for her, declaring how proud they are of her achievements so far.

In a post on Instagram, Watts celebrated Kai’s appearance in the Valentino pre-fall campaign. “Congratulations @kaischreiberrr — so exciting!! @alessandro_michele, your vision is spectacularly poetic. Beaming with pride.”

Schrieber also discussed Kai’s transgender identity during an interview with Variety last month.

“Kai was always who Kai is,” he explained. “But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

The actor further described Kai as being “as feisty and outspoken as they come.”

“Kai is such a fighter,” he declared. “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans,’ and ‘Look at me.'”