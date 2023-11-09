Naomi Campbell Poses Nude, Covered In Spikes For Alexander Wang Campaign

The supermodel doesn’t even look like herself! And we mean that in a GOOD WAY

Catwalk legend Naomi Campbell, 53, showcased a new edgy look for Alexander Wang’s 2024 resort collection.

First the mother of two posed completely nude in one shot. Her hair, playfully tousled, formed a trendy mullet while she sported attention-grabbing spikes all over her torso, arms and back.

In a different picture, the model opted for a topless look, wearing a pair of Alexander Wang jeans and slinging one of the label’s leather bags casually over her shoulder.

The brand’s press release stated that the campaign “explores and challenges the idea of ‘transformation’ through strong, powerful, and alpha women, which Naomi embodies.”

Fans began obsessing over Campbell’s rebel look. Many left comments asking the cultural innovator and famous model to share more photos from the shoot.

“Body, poise and elegance on an ageless Queen 😍🔥🙌❤️,” wrote one Instagram user.

“THE FCKIN ICON,” replied another.

“Give us more Naomi. Where are more photos,” demanded another user.

Designer Wang praised Campbell afterwards, declaring her a “dream” to cast. This was accompanied by a social media post featuring a shot of Campbell with the caption, “NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION.”

This all comes after the designer was accused of sexual assault in 2020. Since then, Wang has vowed to “do better.”



As for Campbell, she not only welcomed her second child recently but also teamed up with fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington to be featured on the September issue of Vogue.

Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue



The team of amazing supermodels were also featured in October cover of Vanity Fair Italia.

Luigi & Iango/Vanity Fair



Page Six also reported that the group recently launched their Apple TV+ docuseries titled The Supers.

To add, the Campbell debuted her own collection for PrettyLittleThing with a sensational runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Needless to say, Naomi Campbell has been making moves and we love to see it.

In another recent story, model and influencer Hailey Bieber modeled in Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Just before that, Bieber stunned everyone with her incredibly toned body in a GQ cover shoot.

And who can forget Lori Harvey’s insanely beautiful bikini shoot where she showed off her perfectly toned abs?

Instagram

The model and “Yervah” swimsuit line founder spiced things up after she showed off her stunning figure in a “barely-there” swimsuit.