Nanny Accuses ‘Selling Sunset’ Star of Mocking Her Mental Disability

A former nanny of Bre Tiesi has accused the Selling Sunset star of mocking her mental disability during a recent court hearing.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the nanny, Lucy Poole, as well as two other former employees, social manager Amanda Bustard and personal assistant Kenneth Gomez, have accused Tiesi of refusing to appear for multiple depositions.

All three former employees are part of a lawsuit that alleges the Selling Sunset star harassed them. They believe she has “refused [through counsel] to provide any alternative dates, despite having requested the same multiple times.”

They then stated they didn’t believe the issue was “complicated” and said they will be asking the court to intervene soon.

Poole, Bustard, and Gomez filed the lawsuit in April 2024. Poole was hired as the nanny of the Selling Sunset star’s child in July 2022. Her employment ended in September 2023.

While employed by Tiesi, Poole alleged that the reality TV star often ridiculed her by calling her various inappropriate names. This included “dodo head,” “ADHD idiot,” and “short bus riding [r-word].”

Poole also accused Tiesi of using a gay slur. She said that her former boss forced her to throw away anything that displayed rainbows. She was further ordered to remove items considered to be “feminine” in the child’s closet.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Was Also Accused of Threatening the Nanny

Along with the degrading comments, the Selling Sunset star was accused of threatening the nanny, with one incident being detailed in the lawsuit.

“On or around September 7, 2023. [Tiesi] flew into a rage,” the lawsuit reads. “She began screaming that [Poole] was a ‘f—ing idiot,’ and ‘a short bus b— who can’t do s—.’ When [Poole] announced she was going to leave because she did not want to be spoken to that way, [Tiesi] chased after her while screaming, ‘I’ll slam you gainst the wall,’ ‘I’ll pull every piece of your hair out of your head,’ and ‘I’m going to be the s— out of you,’ among other vulgar and violent things.”

The lawsuit further alleged that Poole was so terrified that Tiesi was going to cause her actual physical harm that she ran out of the Selling Sunset star’s residence. She jumped into her vehicle and sped away. She didn’t return to work after the incident.

Meanwhile, Bustard claimed that Tiesi called her degrading names as well. Among them was “dumb blonde.” Gomez also alleged he had to listen to Tiesi make “derogatory and demeaning” remarks about the LGBTQ community.

The trio is now suing Tiesi for $3 million. Tiesi has denied all allegations made by her former employees.

“The complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because [Tiesi] conduct was privilege, justified, and/or permissible under California law, consistent with community standards” Tiesi’s lawyer stated.”And Defendants had a good-faith belief that it had a legal right to engage in the conduct.”

Tiesi has requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit.