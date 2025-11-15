former-cw-actress-pregnant-with-first-child

Nancy Drew has cracked her biggest case yet—how babies are made. Kennedy McMann, the star of CW’s Nancy Drew, is pregnant!

McMann and her husband, Sam McInerney, dropped the big baby news on Instagram on Friday. The 29-year-old actress shared two snaps of her growing baby bump, joking in the caption, “big promotion from dog mom !!!”

Of course, the comments section was filled with CW fans going gaga over McMann getting pregnant.

“Nancy Drew’s gonna be a mama,” one fan gushed, adding a tearing-up emoji. “OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Former CW star Kennedy McMann in 2019 (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Of course, the actress had plenty of CW pals joining in, too.

“Lucky kid!! Congrats, friend!” McMann’s Nancy Drew co-star RJ Hatanaka added. “Sooooooo Happppy for yall!!! Love – TV grandpa,” another Nancy Drew alum, Riley Smith, chimed in.

Another CW actress, Batwoman star Nicole Kang, added, “Wowww congrats!!” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Kennedy McMann Gives More Details on Her Pregnancy Journey… Including Crashing in the WIP Nursery

Meanwhile, the actress spilled more deets on her Substack, revealing that she and McInerney, whom she married in 2020, are currently crashing in the nursery while their master bedroom is under renovation. She also shared that a recent fabric shopping trip, inspired by a neighbor, has her crafting some adorable baby gifts.

“It made everything feel so real to peruse fabrics and picture which ones my baby might wear or what might go in their room,” McMann explained. “I also couldn’t believe what a lucky friend I was to have someone wanting to spend her time making something special for me? Well, not for me, but you know. Not totally unexpected, but having a baby is a really cool and emotional time, and to have people in your village respond so generously is kinda mind-blowing.”

Per IMDb, McMann played the titular detective on The CW’s Nancy Drew for all four seasons, from 2019 to 2023. She was set to star in The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of The Good Doctor, which received a backdoor pilot on the ABC medical drama. However, it was not picked up. McMann also appeared in Gone, Law & Order: SVU, and Tell Me Lies.