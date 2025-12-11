Nala the Cat Has Died

Nala the cat, an iconic cat who greeted passengers every day at one British train station, has sadly passed away. Her adventures have finally come to an end.

Commuters passing in and out of the Stevenage train station in England were met every day by Nala, who frequented the station every day. She rose to prominence so much that her owner, Natasha Ambler, made a Facebook page dedicated to Nala and her adventures.

On December 7, the Facebook page made a post to announce her passing. “It’s with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that our beloved Nala has passed away,” she wrote.

The tribute to Nala is a heartfelt one. “She was so much more than a pet to us; she was a cherished member of our family, and we’re grateful for every moment we got to share with her.”

“We also feel incredibly thankful that Nala became a part of the wider community too. She loved every bit of the attention, affection, and smiles she brought to so many people. Nala’s sweet nature and joyful spirit touched countless hearts, and we know she will be deeply missed by many. Our home, and our community, just won’t be the same without her.”

“Thank you to everyone who showed her love along the way,” they finished. “Nala we hope you have many more adventures in the sky.”

Commuters Push For A Tribute To Nala The Cat, Raise Thousands

Nala the cat would often be seen sitting on a turnstile, as shown in the page’s profile picture. Many fans of the cat who are mourning her loss have expressed their desire of a statue outside Stevenage to commemorate the cat.

So much so, that a fundraiser has been set in motion to fund it. As of writing, it has amassed over £5,500. Apparently, the council is “hopeful” about the project.

With the statue up, commuters will still be able to see Nala every day.

I might make the pilgrimage to the statue when it gets built. R.I.P., Nala.