The Secret To Scoring Top Rated Wines Without Paying Retail Markup

From holiday parties to relaxing evenings on the couch, a quality bottle of wine can elevate any activity. What’s not as fun is having to pay outrageous markups, which can make a bottle worth less than $10 cost over $50.

If you’re looking for quality wine for a fraction of the cost, look no further. In fact, you can get award-winning wine delivered straight to your door, whenever you want! How, you may ask?

Our friends at Naked Wines have the answer. They invest in indie winemakers from all over the world, and have a streamlined business model that allows them to offer high-end wines for extremely low prices.

This isn’t a ‘Wine of the Month’ club or monthly subscription service. Rather, Naked Wines is a program that allows you to get unique, flavorful wines straight from the source for a fraction of the cost. Plus, we have a special offer for our readers to save $100 on your first purchase!

What Sets Naked Wines Apart?

The beauty of Naked Wines is that it isn’t a subscription service. Forget having to get monthly boxes of wine you may or may not like. With Naked Wines, you are in control of what wine you get and when you get it.

Plus, Naked Wines feature award-winning wines that you can’t find anywhere–not in stores, and not in other digital wine clubs. That’s because Naked Wines actually cuts out the middleman. They get their high-quality wines straight from the source, which means much lower costs for their customers.

They also offer fast shipping for US mainland orders via FedEx, and the $9.99 shipping price is included with each purchase over $100.

Talented Independent Winemakers

You’re probably wondering how Naked Wines is able to offer high-quality wines that you can’t find anywhere else. The answer is their business model, which allows them to work with talented independent winemakers from across the globe.

Every indie winemaker that has partnered with Naked Wines applied to be in their program. When they are accepted, the winemaker will propose a wine for approval. If Naked Wines gives the wine the go-ahead, they will send a cash advance to help make it happen.

But, they aren’t using their own money. Instead, Naked Wines uses money from more than 300,000 “angel” investors to help fund the approved wine. Those “angel” investors are Naked Wines customers.

How Naked Wines Works

Again, we should make it clear that Naked Wines is not a subscription service. Instead of paying a monthly fee, Naked Wines customers can buy directly from the website just like they would anywhere else. However, wine lovers can kick things up a notch by joining the Angel Program.

The basic wine-buying process with Naked Wines is to pick and choose at least six bottles at your leisure and then place your order. Or, you can choose a curated collection.

It’s that easy. Orders under $100 will have the added $9.99 shipping fee. But, if your order is over $100, that shipping fee is included. All of the wines that are available to choose from are top-rated, and they will be shipped quickly.

The Angel Program is where things get pretty cool. Customers who join the program invest $40 per month into their “Naked Piggy Bank,” which they can spend on any wine at any time. Think of it as a wine escrow account.

That money is what’s used to help invest in the indie winemakers. But ultimately, it’s your money to spend. The biggest perk of the Angel Program is the savings. You can get up to 60 percent additional savings on all orders.

On top of that, you can get freebies. The Angel Program includes free wine samples with every order, access to Angel-only wines, special invites to wine tastings, and access to a priority hotline. And, every time you order a case, you’ll receive an extra bottle of Angel-funded wine worth $20 or more.

Why Try Naked Wines Today

If we still need to convince you to try Naked Wines, then it’s time to break out the special offers. For our readers, you can get 15 bottles of Naked Wines for just $79.99 (shipping included) using offer code SUGGEST15–that’s a savings of $100!

We also want to revisit the fast shipping because it’s pretty impressive. Current delivery estimates are one to four days for the majority of the US. To keep up with the shipping situation, you can find the estimated shipping times on their website.

One thing that we definitely noticed when trying Naked Wines was their incredible customer service. If you don’t like something, have a problem with shipping, or have a random question, the customer service reps are eager to help.

If you really hated a specific wine, they will give you a refund thanks to their “cast-iron, no questions asked, 100 percent guarantee.” Angels can also rate wines that they receive so Naked Wines can learn their preferences. Which will help to avoid any wine-hatred issues in the future.

So what are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to give Naked Wines a try. Don’t forget, use offer code SUGGEST15 to get your first 15 bottles of all reds, whites, or mixed for only $79.99, shipping included!

