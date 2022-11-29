Viral French Manicure Hack Promises The Perfect Mani, Even If You Suck At Doing Your Own Nails￼

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

A French manicure is the epitome of class and elegance, at least according to 13-year-old me. Honestly, though, it’s a chic, timeless look that also happens to be currently trending.

Orly founder Jeff Pink is widely credited with coining the name and look and introducing the French Manicure to the United States in 1975. The name, according to the Orly website, emerged when the nail trend was spotted on Paris runways.

Others say Max Factor came up with a very similar look called “society nail tint,” which was popular in the 1930s.

Regardless of its provenance, getting the look will cost you a few extra bucks at the salon, and trying to DIY a French manicure can be frustrating. Luckily, a new viral hack has been making the rounds on social media claiming to provide a foolproof French manicure. But does it actually work?

Many users on TikTok have been enamored with Nails.INC’s new French Mani Hack kit, which includes a bottle of sheer pink polish, a bottle of white polish, and a small tool with a rounded silicone top. After painting on the pink polish, simply swipe a little white polish on the tool and stamp it onto the tips of the nails. Easy, right?

Some nail aficionados are even using a silicone tool with colorful gel polish to take the look to a whole new level.



As it turns out, the idea of stamping on the tip of a French manicure isn’t a new concept or one that needs a specific kit, as other TikTok users demonstrate the same technique using a simple makeup sponge.

Based on the results, it isn’t surprising the special silicone stamp provides a cleaner line than the porous makeup sponge. It also looks much easier to clean and won’t absorb excess polish the same way the makeup sponge would.

That said, we all know social media can make everything look much easier than it is in real life. And if you’re someone who struggles to just apply polish normally, this hack may seem to be too good to be true.

Based on initial but limited reviews of the product, it appears to take some practice to figure out the technique. Accounting for the angle, pressure, and amount of polish needed on the tool can all take a little tweaking to figure out what will work best for your nail length. We can imagine making it even on each nail takes a bit of skill and patience as well.

Still, this looks bounds and leaps easier than attempting to create a French manicure free-handed.

Nails.INC is far from the first brand to sell a product aimed at creating French manicures easier. You might be familiar with half moon guides that, just like painter’s tape, help create a clean line even if you don’t have a steady hand. One Suggest editor personally has tried and loves this technique for creating a clean tip.

When it comes to nail polish in any form, it’s all about a little practice and patience. Of course, a helpful tool to make the task easier is always appreciated, and these French manicure hacks may just be the tool for you!

