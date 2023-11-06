‘My Sisters Keeper’ Child Star, Evan Ellingson Dead At 35

The actor was recognized for his role in My Sister’s Keeper and CSI: Miami

This past Sunday, TMZ reported that Evan Ellingson, aged 35, was discovered lifeless in his bedroom, as confirmed by the coroner’s office.

After an investigation was conducted at the actor’s San Bernardino home, the exact cause of death has not been determined, law enforcement does not believe foul play is involved.

Michael Ellingson, the actor’s father, also told TMZ that the publication that his son had struggling with drug abuse in the past. He appeared “better of late” as he worded it, but his son’s sudden death came as a shock to family and close friends.

In 2008, IMDB reported that Evan’s brother, Austin Ellingson, also passed away from a drug overdose. That was also the same year that Evan welcomed his daughter, Brooklynn Ellingson.

In 2007, Evan was pushed into stardom after he was cast in the sixth season of 24 as Josh Bauer, a nephew of Jack Bauer who was being portrayed by Canadian actor, Kiefer Sutherland.

During that same year, Evan appeared on the sixth season of CSI: Miami as Kyle Harmon, the son of Horatio Cane who is played by David Caruso.

In an interview with The Star, Evan shared what it was like working with Caruso, describing his co-star as “a really down-to-earth kind of guy.”

“Without him there isn’t really much of anything,” he continued. “He understands that everyone thinks that his character is a little ‘too cool’ but that’s the whole intriguing part about the show that things fly above everybody’s head. He’s just into his role.”

Then in 2009, Evan co-starred with Cameron Diaz in family drama, My Sister’s Keeper. Based off an emotional novel by Jodi Picoult, Evan played Jesse Fitzgerald. Abigail Breslin and Alec Baldwin also had roles in the film.

The actor seemed to have a passion for acting that began as a young child. In an interview with Philstar Global, The General Hospital alum talked about how he starting getting into the show business when he was as young as 10-years-old.

“I never had the same childhood experience with my friends,” he shared.

“I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

This news comes shortly after the passing of General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher, who was also found deceased in his home. He was 50-years-old at the time.

In a heartfelt post by Maurice Benard, Christopher’s former co-star from the medical drama went to Instagram to express is grief.

“Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” the post began.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Benard said.

Unfortunately, Benard also shared that Christopher had been struggling with drug abuse as well. He was “an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Our hearts are with the families of these talented actors at this time.