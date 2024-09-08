‘My Heart Will Go On’ Writer Will Jennings Dead at 80

Will Jennings, the co-writer behind Celine Dion’s multi-award-winning hit single “My Heart Will Go On,” passed away on Friday, Sept. 6. He was 80 years old.

According to multiple reports, the two-time Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter died in his Texas home. The media outlet reports that while there has yet to be an official cause of death announced, Jennings’ health had been declining for several years.

Along with being credited for “My Heart Will Go On,” WIll Jennings had earned a name for himself in the music world with other hit songs. He was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for “People Alone” from The Competition (1980). He earned the award with “Up Where We Belong” from An Officer and a Gentleman (1982).

Jennings earned a Grammy for “Tears in Heaven” (Song of the Year) from Rush (1992) with Eric Clapton and for Dion’s “Up Where We Belong,” which he co-wrote with Jack Nitzsche and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Jennings also wrote Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” Dionne Warwick’s “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” and Mariah Carey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

He wrote “My Heart Will Go On” with James Horner.

“My Heart Will Go On” was the best-selling single of 1998 and was also one of the best-selling singles worldwide. It then won multiple Grammy Awards in 1999, including Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Song Written for a Motion Picture or Television.

Will Jennings was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, as well as his sisters, Joyce and Gloria.



J. Geils Band’s Former Vocalist and Fans Pay Tribute to Will Jennings

Peter Wolf, former vocalist for The J. Geils Band, took to Facebook to pay tribute to Jennings.

“‘A Lot of Good Ones Gone’…” he wrote in the post. “A sad time, the passing of Will Jennings, a maestro, brilliant mind, and a gentle spirit. Will shared his talents with me, ever patient and generous, he was a treasured friend and teacher, enriching my life in so many ways.“

Wolf then wrote, “It was an enormous honor to have worked with such a musical genius for so many years… To quote one of his favorite poets, W.B aYeats, ‘Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.’”

Fans of Will Jennings also took to social media to pay tribute to Will Jennings.

“What an incredible legacy he leaves behind!” one fan wrote. “Will Jennings’ timeless lyrics have touched millions of hearts around the world. His work on ‘My Heart Will Go On’ will forever be remembered and cherished. Rest in peace, a true legend.”

“What a hard hit,” another fan then added. “So sorry… So shall his music live on.”