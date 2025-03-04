My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar’s Death Investigation Gets Update From Medical Examiner

Less than four months after My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar suddenly passed away at the age of 44 in Tennessee, more details about the musician’s death have surfaced.

In the autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Bedford County Medical Examiner stated that Bryar’s badly decomposed body was discovered next to three large nitrous oxide canisters.

The medical examiner further revealed that antidepressant medication was found inside the residence where Bryar died. The nitrous oxide canisters had attached tubing, which means they were ready for use.

However, the medical examiner didn’t state that nitrous oxide led to the death of Bob Bryar. The examiner did note that they were concerned about an intentional or accidental overdose. They then noted that Bryar’s body was badly decomposed, and therefore, it was impossible to determine the exact cause of death.

Bryar was last seen alive on Nov. 4, 2024, and discovered dead on Nov. 26.

Bob Bryar Was the Longest-Serving Drummer of My Chemical Romance

Bob Bryar is considered the longest-serving drummer for My Chemical Romance. He started with the group in 2004 following the departure of the group’s original drummer, Matt Pelissier.

Following the news of Bryar’s death, the band released a statement on their Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar,” the statement reads. “Our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

The punk rock band has also not had a full-time drummer since Bryar’s 2010 departure. He remained in the music industry until 2014. He announced his official retirement from drums in 2021, noting he had wrist issues.