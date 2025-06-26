Musician Found Dead in Hotel: What We Know About Daudi Mugema’s Passing

Ugandan musician Daudi Mugema was recently found dead in a Gulu City hotel room following a year of medical and financial struggles.

According to multiple media outlets, Mugema’s body was discovered earlier this week. He had gone to Gulu City to seek financial support from General Salim Saleh, the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

Daudi Mugema’s death occurred one year after he recovered from a health condition linked to cancer. He claimed that his health worsened after he was arrested for political reasons. The musician also alleged that while under arrest, he was tortured and exposed to harmful chemicals. This led to persistent swelling and pain in his legs.

Mugema resolved the situation by having medical treatment done in Turkey. However, the entire situation led to his health and financial woes.

The musician previously revealed that General Saleh had supported him in the past, providing him with significant financial aid following a two-and-a-half-month wait. But Saleh later expressed his frustration over the increasing number of artists coming to his home for support. In late 2024, he urged musicians to leave Gulu. He also ordered Ugandan National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Edy Kenzo to handle the situation.

Details about Daudi Mugema’s death remain unclear.

Daudi Mugema Recently Spoke Out About His Medical and Financial Struggles

During an early 2025 interview, Daudi Mugema spoke about his health and financial struggles, as well as General Saleh’s assistance.

“He gave me money that helped me settle,” he said about General Saleh. “I was able to build and finally have my own place.”

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago also spoke about helping Mugema get treatment in Turkey. “This morning, our brother Daudi Mugema and I have met with the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda [Fatih Ak],” Lukwago shared in a report. “We would like to express our profound gratitude to my good friend, His Excellence Fatih, for expediting the processes required for the transfer of our brother to Istanbul, Turkey, for specialized treatment for his cancerous leg.”

“I’m glad to note that all is now set for our brother to set off,” Lukwago added. “More prayers needed.”

Mugema further spoke out about when he first became ill. “I was imprisoned at a safe house in Kireka,” he explained. “They made me dip my feet in a basin with some chemicals. It burned me badly. That’s when things changed. I couldn’t work anymore.”