Musician Found Dead on Hiking Trail: Mark Smythe Was 53

Composer and musician Mark Smythe died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while hiking on California’s Mount Wilson Trail, authorities said. He was 53.

Videos by Suggest

Emergency crews responded to reports of an unresponsive hiker near Rescue Ridge in Sierra Madre at about 9:43 a.m., according to the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team, per The New York Post. Friends and fellow hikers had already begun CPR before rescuers arrived. Firefighters and paramedics continued lifesaving efforts, but officials pronounced Smythe dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Smythe, a New Zealand-born composer known for his work in film, television, and concert music. Officials said he died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and found no evidence of foul play.

Smythe worked extensively in the film industry and earned recognition for scores featured in horror and independent films, including The Reef: Stalked, Boar and The Possessed.

He also served as chair of the Composing for Visual Media program at the Los Angeles College of Music, where colleagues and students remembered him as a dedicated mentor and accomplished musician.

Tributes Came In After Mark Smythe’s Passing

Tributes spread quickly across social media following news of his death. Composer Bear McCreary described Smythe as “a prominent figure in the Los Angeles film scoring community.”

“Mark’s enthusiasm and humor were off the charts,” he said. “This news is awful and surreal. I was just chatting with him at a mutual friend’s birthday party a few short weeks ago. I always figured I’d get to know him better one day. His passing is a stark reminder to spend time with the people you care about while you can.”

Authorities said Smythe’s death marked the second fatal incident reported on the Mount Wilson Trail within a week. Earlier this month, another hiker died after falling into a ravine along the rugged route, which many hikers describe as steep and physically demanding.

The Mount Wilson Trail stretches through the San Gabriel Mountains and attracts experienced hikers because of its elevation gain and difficult terrain. Rescue officials regularly warn visitors to prepare for strenuous conditions, carry sufficient water, and monitor their health during long hikes.