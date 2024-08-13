musician-clifton-johnson-dead-at-38-after-suffering-fatal-gun-shot-wound-while-visiting-friend

Beloved Orlando musician Clifton Johnson has died from a fatal gunshot wound. He was 38 years old at the time of his passing.

Johnson was visiting a friend in Houston when he was shot and killed. According to authorities, Johnson was visiting a friend at her home when her estranged husband broke into her apartment.

The man eventually shot Johnson, and Johnson succumbed to his injuries in the hospital soon after.

Clifton Johnson Dies at 38 Following Gunshot Wound

Musicians who played alongside Johnson had lots of positive words to say about their fallen friend.

“He was a fabulous drum player. Nobody plays the drums like Cliff,” Assel Jean-Pierre, a music director, stated. “He’s a very loving person who loved God and who had a special love for the ministry.”

“Our ministry leader at Antioch called me and told me what happened to Cliff. It was, I mean, I struggled to make it home. This, this one hit me hard,” Jean-Pierre continued.

“He is so genuine. And it shows in how he and the sound that he puts out. It’s from the heart he’s playing is very soulful. He plays with everybody. He plays for anybody. As long as you invite Cliff, if he’s available, he’ll be there,” Jean-Pierre concluded.

As of now, no further details about the shooting that led to Johnson’s death are available.