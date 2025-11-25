music-legend-jimmy-cliff-dead-at-81

Jimmy Cliff, a Jamaican music legend best known for his hit songs “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Reggae Night,” has passed away. He was 81 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, Cliff’s wife, Latifa, announced he had died due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” she wrote. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career.”

Latifa further shared that her late husband appreciated every one of his fans before thanking his doctor and the medical staff who were helping him.

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times,” she added. “Further information will be provided at a later date.”

Cliff is survived by his wife and three children, Lilty Cliff, Aken Cliff, and the actress/singer Nabiyah Be.

Jimmy Cliff Was One of Jamaica’s Most Celebrated Musicians

Born in July 1944, Jimmy Cliff is known as one of Jamaica’s most celebrated musicians. He started his career in the early 1960s after entering a talent contest.

“One night I was walking past a record store and restaurant as they were closing, pushed myself in and convinced one of them, Leslie Kong, to go into the recording business, starting with me,” he shared in his website biography.

His career took off with his hit single “Hurricane Hattie.” He was 17 years old at the time.

Cliff later signed a record deal with Island Records and moved to the UK. His international debut album, Hard Road to Travel, was released in 1967.

Along with his hit tracks, Cliff was known for his covers of “Hakuna Matata,” “Wild World,” and “I Can See Clearly Now.”

The musician was nominated for the Grammy Awards seven times and won twice. Both wins were for Best Reggae Album. He also received the Order of Merit.

Cliff was often praised for his music, with Bob Dylan once calling “Vietnam” the best protest song he had ever heard. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame also referred to him as “reggae’s first champion.”