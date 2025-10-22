Music Festival Act Suffers Ankle Injury — But Nails Performance Using Wheelchair and Crutches

Janet Planet of Confidence Man literally broke a leg (her ankle, to be precise). But true to form, she still absolutely slayed it on crutches.

Confidence Man’s live shows are all about high-energy choreography from Janet (Grace Stephenson) and Sugar Bones (Aidan Moore), backed by DJ Reggie Goodchild (Lewis Stephenson) and the mysterious drummer Clarence McGuffie. But with Janet injured, their October 10 set at Austin City Limits Festival had to take a different spin—because the show must go on, right?

Sugar pushed Janet, who sported a boot on her injured ankle, around the stage in a wheelchair as she kept the crowd hyped. She later swapped the wheels for crutches, carefully jumping through hits like “Holiday”. Clearly, a busted ankle can’t stop this show.

The comments section on an Instagram post by Confidence Man detailing the busted ankle-defying adventure was filled with impressed fans.

“Hardest working woman in music,” one fan declared. “Anyone else would have cancelled,” a second fan pointed out. “I flippin love you guys, but the fact Janet is in a wheelchair at the ACL festival is hilarious with a ROFL on top xoxo,” a third fan chimed in.

Janet Planet Received Some High-Tech Treatment For Her Injured Ankle…

A couple of days after the Austin City Limits Festival show, the “ALL MY PEOPLE” singer received “localized cryotherapy and red light” treatment from Restore Westlake ATX.

“We loved having you in to restore you from an EPIC #aclmusicfestival performance,” Restore Westlake ATX wrote alongside a snapshot of their staff, posing with a cool and collected (and shades-sporting) Janet.

During a BBC interview, Janet and Sugar revealed this was a first for the group. While Sugar has had his fair share of minor injuries, their wild performances have never resulted in a busted ankle.

“It’s my first injury,” Janet stated, then compared her situation to Sugar’s past injuries: “No offense to Sugar, but I need my ankles a lot…”