two-more-music-artists-drop-out-of-rock-the-country-festival

Days after Ludacris pulled out of Kid Rock’s Rock the Country music festival, two more music artists have decided to bail out on the upcoming tour.

According to Us Weekly, Morgan Wade and Carter Faith have quietly followed Ludacris by canceling their Rock the Country festival appearances.

In a TikTok comment, Faith said she was no longer performing at the festival. Wade did not reveal any details about her departure from Rock the Country.

Although the festival’s posters and website have removed Ludacris and Wade from the performance roster, Faith has not been removed.

As previously reported, Ludacris’ rep stated there was a “mix-up.” They also noted that the famous rapper shouldn’t have been on the performance lineup in the first place.

“Lines were crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the rep explained.

Just before Ludacris dropped out, his fans took to social media to criticize him for even considering performing at the festival. This is because many of the artists scheduled to perform at the festival, including Kid Rock, have publicly supported President Trump over the years.

On its website, the Rock the Country music festival is described as a “celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

Among those set to appear at the festival are Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Creed, and Riley Green. Rapper Nelly will also be making an appearance.

The festival, which kicks off this spring, will take place in eight cities.

Shinedown Drummer Revealed the Band Received Online Hate For Participating in Rock the Country

During a recent appearance on the Vinyl Road podcast, Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch said he and his bandmates have received a lot of online criticism for participating in the Rock the Country tour.

“There’s been tons [and] the knives come out when they don’t like it,” he said. “We are an apolitical band, but the knives have come out. It’s crazy, and to be honest, I had no idea.”

Kersh further stated that he and his bandmates were not aware that Rock the Country was “Kid Rock’s thing.”

“It was just, ‘Hey, here’s an offer. It looks like a cool lineup, and it’s a mix of country and rock [artists],” Kersh said. “We took the offer… and then, all of a sudden, we found out this [has] got some political leaning to it. I don’t care, I’m just going to play a show.”

He then noted, “You keep our politics to yourself. I have no opinion one way or the other on Kid Rock. I love his music [and] this is about music.”