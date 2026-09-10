Another Chain Closing All Its Restaurants

A Tennessee restaurant chain that became a regular stop for generations of Southern diners for over 50 years is reportedly closing all of its locations.

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Nashville-based O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar abruptly shuttered all of its 44 locations in 13 states in the South and Midwest, including 8 popular spots in Middle Tennessee, according to Nashville outlet WKRN.

The chain’s calling card was its endless complimentary rolls, and it served up staples like burgers and chicken tenders.

All of the chain’s social media was deleted, with all locations closing yesterday (Sept. 9). Reportedly, O’Charley’s staff across locations were given virtually no heads-up.

Meanwhile, O’Charley’s abruptly displaced employees are sharing memories of working at the restaurant chain.

“It was just really a bummer. Like, I have friends who have said that they’ve been crying. They can’t sleep because so many memories built there over the years, and it’s, it’s hard to see it go,” former employee Leslie Bolin told WKRN.

“It was my first serving job,” Bolin continued. “I learned so much valuable information. And I worked with so many amazing people. You know, it’s kind of more than a restaurant. Some places are more than places to you. They are they really grow to be a part of your life.”

A Facebook post shared by Cedar Hill, Tennessee mayor John Edwards, giving a final hat tip to O’Charley’s had diners sharing memories in the comments section.

“A friend and I went today,” one diner wrote. “The food was good and our server was really nice. She hugged us when we left. She said she had been there almost 14 years. I heard another server say that he found out yesterday after seeing it on Facebook.”

“For years, this location wasn’t just a place to grab a meal; it was a part of the fabric of our community. It was where we celebrated birthdays, grabbed a quick lunch, and met up with friends,” another emotional diner wrote.

The first O’Charley’s opened near Vanderbilt University in 1971. Shoney’s exec David Watchel purchased the growing chain in 1984, expanding it to 45 locations in less than a decade.

The Tennesseean reports that the restaurant chain saw several Middle Tennessee locations shutter in 2022.

Of course, the news of the chain abruptly closing all of its locations follows a slew of similar stories over the past few months as restaurants struggle to attract diners as more people eat in to save money as gas prices and inflation continue to balloon.