multiple-walt-disney-world-buses-damaged-after-collision

Two Walt Disney World buses were noticeably damaged following a collision at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

According to Blog Mickey, the accident occurred along Buena Vista Drive, near Disney’s Riveriera Resort, when both Walt Disney World buses were in the left-turn lane, heading towards Victory Way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

One bus, with Mickey Mouse on it, seemed to rear-end the other bus, which had Minnie Mouse on it. The crash caused significant damage to the front of the Mickey-themed bus. The windshield also appeared to have fallen out.

The Minnie-themed bus had some damage to the rear end.

It was not revealed how many people were on the buses at the time of the accident or if there were any injuries.

A Car Crash at Walt Disney World Caused Traffic Issues Days Before the Bus Collision

The Walt Disney World buses collided with each other days after a serious car crash occurred outside of EPCOT.

Inside the Magic reported on Nov. 28 that the car accident led to a large police and first responder presence outside the theme park.

The WDW Active Crime social media account first reported the car crash.

“WDW Traffic Alert,” the post reads. “Vehicle Crash w/injuries and Roadblock. Western Way and W Buena Vista. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 11:29 and have not arrived. Original call was only listed as a Vehicle Crash and did not post on X.”

The accident also led to multiple delays with buses within the Walt Disney World resort bubble.