Multi-Time ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Dead: Cause of Death Released for Courtney Shah

On July 22, Dr. Courtney Shah, seven-time winner of Jeopardy! died from brain cancer.

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“My mom died today, at 4:57am on July 22, 2026, in the comfort of her home,” her daughter, Maya Shah, wrote via CaringBridge, Us Weekly reported.

“I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.”

In the tribute, Maya continued, seemingly addressing fans of her mother.

“Thank you for your grace in all of this. It hasn’t been easy, it will continue not to be easy. Hug your loved ones. Tell stories about my mom. Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink — find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence. Tell us about it on here, or hold it in your heart just for yourself.”

Maya had first announced her mother’s cancer diagnosis in February 2026 via the same CaringBridge account, the outlet report.

“My mom has a brain tumor,” she wrote. “Around the second week of January this year, my mom was experiencing some numbness and weakness in the left side of her face.”

In March, Courtney Shah stopped treatment.

“I’m sad to share that we didn’t get the news we were hoping for this week. Courtney’s brain cancer hasn’t been responding to radiation or chemo in the way we hoped,” an update on the website read.

“With careful consideration, she’s made the brave, clear-eyed decision to stop treatment and transition to hospice. It’s not what any of us wanted, but only she knows her experience, and we trust her with that.”

“So are we sad? Of course.. Devastated? Absolutely. But also just… with her. Behind her. Fully.”

Shah’s seven game streak on Jeopardy! was in 2021, and she made $118,558. In 2022, the former college professor competed in the Tournament of Champions, where she made it to the quarterfinals.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Courtney Shah, a seven-time Jeopardy! champion and a formidable Tournament of Champions competitor,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Deadline.

“On behalf of everyone at Jeopardy!, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched.”