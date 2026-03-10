multi-time-grammy-nominee-welcomes-baby

After months of flaunting her baby bump at high-profile events, a Grammy-nominated singer has finally released her latest hit.

Videos by Suggest

Ellie Goulding is a mother of two! The singer welcomed her second child, and her first with boyfriend Beau Minniear, on March 6. Four days later, she took to Instagram Stories to share the news and a sneak peek of her newborn daughter.

“On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her,” the 39-year-old wrote. “It was fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary’s, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Image via Instagram / Ellie Goulding

“This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear 🤍🤍🤍,” the singer, Grammy-nominated for hits like “Miracle” and “Love Me Like You Do,” gushed.

Goulding also has a 4-year-old son, Arthur, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Images via Instagram / Ellie Goulding

The proud mom also shared a few photos from her baby girl’s homecoming, including a cake that read “baby sister” and some baby-themed decorations.

Ellie Goulding Proudly Showed Off Her Growing Baby Bump Leading Up to Her Daughter’s Birth

The news comes after the singer flaunted her baby bump in a stunningly tight gown at the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala last month. The pale pink dress featured a plunging neckline, while a form-fitting sheer tulle overlay accentuated her massive baby bump.

Pop singer Ellie Goulding on the red carpet the 2026 BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on Feb, 12, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Goulding first debuted a much smaller baby bump back in December at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London. At the event, she wore a leather jacket over a black crop top that revealed her bare stomach, pairing it with black shorts and sunglasses for a coordinated look.

Ellie Goulding rocked her baby bump back in December. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

While Ellie Goulding isn’t shy about showing off a baby bump, she’s notoriously protective of her children’s privacy on social media. Fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath for a full-blown photoshoot of the new arrival anytime soon…