Style·Fashion

The ‘Mullet Dress’ Is Making A Fashion Comeback But In A Unique Way

Here’s how to rock the look today.

Brittany Baxter
By Brittany Baxter
August 10, 2022 | 10:45 a.m. CDT
Side by side images of Thania Peck and Souraya Chalhoub wearing modern versions of the high-low aka mullet dress.
(L:Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, R:Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Aurora Institute)
Business in the front. Party in the back. The mullet haircut is back in vogue. Similarly, a fashion trend taking cues from the retro hairstyle that first burst onto the scene in the 1980s is also taking center stage once again.

High-low dresses, also known as ‘Mullet dresses,’ offer a unique silhouette that emerged in the ‘80s and had a major moment in the early to mid-2010s. In 2022, the flirty style is back, making its way onto red carpets and runways alike with its own distinctive flair.

Sideways High-Low

Mullet dresses are traditionally high in front and low in back. However, its resurgence shows that it can be interpreted in many ways. Simple yet chic, the sideways high-low silhouette exudes relaxed elegance. It’s undoubtedly one way to rock this retro look.

Take Niesha Butler, for example, who wore a form-fitting version of the sideways mullet dress on a recent red carpet. Sleek in white, the classic halter neck of the dress lets the unique hemline shine.

Niesha Butler wearing a form-fitting white sideways high-low dress at a red carpet event.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

An avant-garde design of the sideways high-low dress worn by Souraya Chalhoub leaves little to the imagination. With edgy chunky pumps, this modern mullet-inspired dress definitely makes a statement.

Souraya Chalhoub wearing a fashion-forward black high-low dress at an event.
(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Aurora Institute)

Unique Details

While the saying goes, “Business in the front and party in the back,” a properly executed mullet dress can be a party all over without being overbearing.

Adriana Karembeu pulled out all the stops when she donned her light rose mullet dress. The look was plenty dramatic and full of unique details to discover. Featuring an almost draped foundation with lots of ruffles, her mullet dress was an absolute showstopper. Other details in the dress include a collared v-neck and puff sleeves with a deep cuff.

Adriana Karembeu wearing a dusty pink, ruffled high-low dress at an event.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Adriana wasn’t the only one looking to garner the attention of fashion-forward onlookers. Thania Peck has also rocked a chic and unique mullet dress recently at Apple TV+ Surface premiere event. This dress is bringing back a lot of retro details, such as color blocking, which has exploded back onto the frontlines of fashion. Other spicy throwbacks include plenty of fringe and a scooped neckline to carry your eye around the dress’ silhouette.

Thania Peck wearing a colorful, fitted high-low dress with strategically placed fringe.
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Deep-V Necklines

Another twist in the rebirth of the mullet dress has been deep plunging necklines that are daring and bold. Creating a similar but opposite silhouette, the look helps to give an hourglass appearance while cranking major sex appeal.

Complete with a trendy shag, Alexis G. Zall rocked this look at the Tribeca Festival in a lux velvety emerald green fabric. Giving some retro vibes with the puff sleeves and delicate button details, Zall tied the look together with a pair of tan tie-up boots.

Alexis G. Zall wearing an emerald green high-low dress.
(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Sweet elements like a delicate floral print and wonderful flowy silhouette pair perfectly with the sexy deep-v neckline of mullet dresses, like this version spotted on the runway of the Cupshe Fashion Show.

A model walks the runway in a floral, flowy high-low dress.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Cupshe)

With so many ways to pull off these exciting mullet dresses, they are sure to continue to make statements on the red carpet for years to come.

