Mudvayne Rocker Greg Tribbett’s Wife Has Died

Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett will not join the “L.D. 50 25th Anniversary” tour following the passing of his wife after her battle with cancer.

The iconic metal group announced the news on social media just hours before the tour kicked off in Dubuque, Iowa, on September 11. “Tour starts today! We are going to miss our brother Greg on this tour, sending him and his family all the love,” the band wrote, per Metal Injection.

Debbie Tribbett, according to a GoFundMe campaign, was diagnosed with angiosarcoma over a year ago. This rare and aggressive cancer develops in the lining of blood vessels and can spread quickly, making it difficult to treat.

Debbie Tribbett’s Passing was First Confirmed by a Mudvayne Fan Page

Debbie’s passing was confirmed on September 7 via a post on the MudVayNe Mob fan page on Facebook.

Debbie Tribbett, image via GoFundMe

“With the heaviest of hearts, we mourn the loss of our dearest, most beautiful friend Debbie Tribbett,” the post began. “Anyone who has been here from the start of the Mob family knows she was a huge integral part of this page and the family. She did take a step back once she needed to, but was still watching and sharing as she always did.”

Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett (Photo by Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images)



“She was fiercely supportive of Mudvayne, and her loving husband, Greg always so proud!” the post continued. “I thank her for bringing her love and light to so many of us who were lucky enough to connect with her. We miss you, beautiful, sweet friend, more than words can say. God bless you and may your family be blessed with strength”.

Last year, Greg Tribbett missed the remaining shows on Mudvayne’s “Destroy All Enemies” tour with Megadeth due to a family issue. Marcus Rafferty, Mudvayne’s touring guitarist and experienced guitar tech for bands like Lamb of God, filled in, per Blabbermouth.

Mudvayne formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums: L.D. 50, The End of All Things to Come, and Lost and Found.

Mudvayne’s anniversary tour honoring their iconic 2000 debut, L.D. 50, wraps up on October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut.