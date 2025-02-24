MTV ‘The Challenge’ Star Tony Raines Arrested For OVI

MTV The Challenge star Tony Raines was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). According to TMZ, Raines was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuring.

Videos by Suggest

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the media outlet that Raines was at a wedding in Hammond, Lousiana, hours before the arrest. He had allegedly upset some people, even getting into a heated exchange with another man while at the event’s afterparty at a nearby restaurant.

During the argument, the man punched Raines, causing the MTV star to storm out and drive away from the scene. Raines was released from custody late Sunday evening after paying the $7,500 bond. He hasn’t publicly spoken out about the incident.

Raines previously avoided a DUI charge in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016. However, he was eventually arrested for drinking in public when law enforcement discovered him drinking in a Burger King parking lot.

Tony Raines’ Arrest Weeks After His Ex, Madison Channing-Walls, Was Booked for Drug Possession

Tony Raines has appeared on numerous seasons of The Challenge since 2014. Before his challenge days, Raines appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Skeletons. He married Alyssa Giacone in October 2023, with whom he has a daughter, Isla, 8.

Raines also has a daughter, Harper, 9, with fellow The Challenge and The Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing-Walls, who was arrested last month for possession of meth and fentanyl.

During her time on The Real World: Skeletons, Channing-Walls opened up about her drug struggles. ‘I’m a recovering heroin addict,” she said on the show. “I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive.”

She also admitted to overdosing on more than one occasion. The former MTV star signed over custody of Harper in 2018 to her parents, Cally and Michael. Unfortunately, Michael died in 2023 from a sudden heart attack.