MTV Reality TV Star Ties the Knot

An MTV reality TV favorite finally made it official, marrying the father of her child.

Indeed, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola of Jersey Shore fame is married.

The 38-year-old wed Justin May in a romantic ceremony in New Jersey, according to TMZ.

The ceremony reportedly took place at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with most of the famed MTV reality show cast in attendance.

May, a bouncer, proposed in March 2024, and Giancola announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2024, writing, “Fiancé. Easiest question ever.” The Jersey Shore alum confirmed the announcement was “not an April Fool’s joke.”

MTV star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola in 2023. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Meanwhile, the newlyweds announced the birth of their first child together back in August. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star announced the news one year after sharing her miscarriage on the MTV show.

“Welcome to the world, my rainbow miracle baby,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and May with their newborn on Instagram.

“After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice,” she added of the rainbow baby.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Justin May Have Been an Item Since 2021

Giancola and May, 36, have been a couple since 2021.

Giancola shared her IVF journey and pregnancy loss on the MTV reality series. In the November 2024 episode, she described May as “positive and uplifting” and “by [her] side through [the] whole thing.”

The couple announced they were expecting again in February.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for,” Giancola wrote on Instagram at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you, baby!” she added.

In April, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy with a colorful display of blue powder cannons.

Giancola previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with her co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, from 2009 to 2014. She was later engaged to Christian Biscardi, but they ended their four-year relationship in 2021.