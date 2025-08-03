mtv-reality-tv-mainstay-star-gets-engaged-to-pilates-instructor

Ex on the Beach and MTV’s The Challenge star Joss Mooney just revealed he’s off the market—engaged to a gorgeous pilates instructor.

A decade after rising to fame on the hit MTV show, 38-year-old personal trainer Mooney recently shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing the romantic moment in Marbella, Spain.

On one knee in front of his partner Emma, he smiled up at her in the courtyard of a beautiful villa. Emma, surprised and overjoyed, pulled the MTV star in for a loving kiss.

Images via Instagram / Joss Mooney

Other photos in the carousel featured Emma, rocking a dazzling silver minidress, proudly flashing her engagement bling for the camera while enjoying a delicious banquet alongside her partner. Mooney, dressed casually in a blue shirt, was also captured savoring a cigar.

Joss Mooney Pens Heartfelt Message to His Upcoming Bride

“Dear Emma, As far as clichés go, I’ve spent most of my life chasing things,” the MTV reality alum wrote alongside the sweet shots. “Success, experiences, material rewards. I thought those were the things that would make me happy. And yes, I’ve built a good life, but deep down, something was always missing.”

“Now I know why… And I could look back and say it was wasted time, but the truth is, it all led me to you,” Mooney continued. “You came into my life at a time and place I least expected. I wasn’t searching anymore, and I’d stopped looking for “the one.” And then there you were.”

“Now I truly understand what happiness is. It’s not what you have, it’s who you share it with. Everything else is just extra.”

“Thank you, Emma. For loving me, for believing in me, and for making me the man I am today. I promise to love you, protect you, and stand by your side for the rest of our lives. 10.06.2025,” he concluded.

Fellow MTV Reality Stars Wish Joss Mooney Well

Meanwhile, the couple was showered with support from their celebrity friends in the comments. Towie star Jasmin Walia commented: “Josssss (lyn) so happy for you!” Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie added: “Congratulations to both of you, always thought you were already married @roguesnaps.”

Love Island stars, including Tom Clare, Scott Thomas, Claudia Fogarty, and others, also shared their congratulations.

Per IMDb, Mooney gained fame in 2014 on Ex on the Beach season one. He later returned for Ex on the Beach: All Stars. He also made his mark on MTV’s The Challenge, showcasing his athletic skills and competitive edge.

According to their social media, he and Emma have been together for over two years and currently split their time between London and Dubai.