MTV Reality TV Legend Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy

An MTV reality TV legend took to social media earlier this week to announce she is expecting a baby boy.

In her latest Instagram post, Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared the special news with some sweet photos.

“If you guessed BOY you were right!” she declared in the post’s caption. “We love you little baby and can’t wait to meet you. Boy mom [and] dad to be.”

Giancola announced her pregnancy earlier this year. “We’ve been keeping a little secret… ” she wrote, “Baby May Be Due August 2025.”

The MTV reality TV star also shared that the pregnancy happened following years of infertility struggles. “This is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” she explained. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!

“Our hearts have never been so full of love,” she then added. “We can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Giancola is currently engaged to Justin May, whom she was first romantically linked to in 2022. She suffered a miscarriage in 2024 and found out during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The MTV Reality TV Star Also Found Out She Was Pregnant While on the Seaside Boardwalk

While recently speaking to People about the pregnancy, Giancola revealed she found out about the exciting situation while on the Seaside Boardwalk with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates.

“It’s just so iconic because me and my roommates, we’ve basically grew up here in Seaside, and also me and Justin met here in Seaside,” she explained, “It’s just very sentimental, meaningful all around.”

Giancola also said that while she and May “had a feeling” it might be a boy, they are just happy to be pregnant. “I think we were just happy to have a healthy baby,” she pointed out. “We didn’t care about gender at all, but we kind of had a feeling what it was.”

She and May then shared what kind of activities their little family will do once the baby is born. “I can’t wait to just play sports,” May stated. “Teaching my kid, coaching the Little League teams and stuff. It’s going to be exciting.”

“That makes my heart melt,” Giancola said. “Yeah, I’m just happy to have any baby. To be honest. I’m like, it’s a boy. I’m one of three girls, so I have two sisters. So for me, it’s very exciting to have a boy.”

Giancola further shared that she and May have turned to her Jersey Shore castmates for parenting advice. “They’re actually all amazing parents, and they’re very inspiring,” she added. “And I feel like they have given us great advice. I love what they told us. They know the ins and outs of parenthood for sure.”





