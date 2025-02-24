‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola announced she and her fiancé, Justin May, are expecting their first child. The MTV personality took to Instagram to share the exciting news with adorable ultrasound photos.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… ” she wrote, “Baby May Be Due August 2025.”

Giancola further revealed the pregnancy occurred after she struggled through years of infertility. “This is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” she continued. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!”

“Our hearts have never been so full of love,” she then added. “We can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Found out About Her 2024 Miscarriage During ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Episode

The pregnancy comes nearly a year after the MTV star revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

During an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Giancola and May found out about the miscarriage, which was caused by a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” Sammi tearfully shared during the episode. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away—it’s devastating for me.”

Sammi then praised May for his support throughout the situation. “He’s so positive and uplifting,” she said. “He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him.”

The MTV star added, “He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”

May proposed to Giancola following the miscarriage.