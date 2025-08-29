mtv-reality-tv-legend-reveals-birth-of-her-rainbow-baby

An MTV reality star just traded fist pumps for diaper changes as the shore welcomed its tiniest new cast member.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola welcomed her son, Vincent Keith May, with fiancé Justin May on August 20. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star announced the news one year after sharing her miscarriage on the MTV show.

“Welcome to the world, my rainbow miracle baby,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and May with their newborn on Instagram Tuesday.

“After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice,” the MTV reality personality added.

The first photo showed baby Vincent in a hospital bassinet wearing a blue hat, matching pants, and a onesie that said, “Hi, I’m new here.” Other photos showed the parents with their baby and leaving the hospital with him in a car seat.

The MTV Reality Star Documented Her Pregnancy Journey

Giancola, 38, and May, 36, have been a couple since 2021.

The bouncer proposed in March 2024, and Giancola announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2024, writing, “Fiancé. Easiest question ever.” She confirmed the announcement was “not an April Fool’s joke.”

Seven months later, Giancola shared her IVF journey and pregnancy loss on the MTV reality series. In the November 2024 episode, she described May as “positive and uplifting” and “by [her] side through [the] whole thing.”

By February of the next year, Giancola was expecting once more.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for,” Giancola wrote on Instagram at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you, baby!” she added.

In April, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy with a vibrant display of blue powder cannons.

May couldn’t wait to play sports with their son, telling PEOPLE how “exciting” it would be to “coach the Little League teams and stuff.”

Before dating May, Giancola was in an on-and-off relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz Magro from 2009 to 2014. She later got engaged to Christian Biscardi but ended their four-year relationship in 2021.