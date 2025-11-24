MTV Legend Ties the Knot — and John Waters Was the Minister

An MTV legend just got hitched, and who better to officiate the ceremony than the Pope of Trash himself, John Waters.

Indeed, Johnny Knoxville, actor and Jackass daredevil, has taken his biggest leap yet—into marriage… He tied the knot with costume designer Emily Ting on November 16, sharing snapshots of their outdoor wedding on Instagram.

Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The ceremony was officiated by his friend and A Dirty Shame director, John Waters. The couple’s dog, Bucket, was also present for the special occasion.

“It seems I have had a lot of news lately, but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe,” the 54-year-old The Ringer star wrote in the post’s caption.

“Bucket is pretty happy [too], as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you, John Waters, we love you so,” the MTV icon continued.

“Ok, I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!” Knoxville concluded.

Johnny Knoxville Shared Snaps From the Ceremony Officiated by Pal John Waters

The Action Park star shared two wedding photos, including one where the couple posed in front of a floral arch, with Ting holding Bucket’s leash as the ever-dapper dog struck a pose. Knoxville rocked a midnight blue velvet suit, complete with a bowtie and white loafers, while his wife stunned in a lavender minidress featuring a glittery cream bodice and a yellow bow.

The second snap showed the newlyweds posing with their officiant, who, at 79, wore a black suit jacket, black-and-white patterned pants, and black slip-on sneakers, exuding the effortless cool only John “the People’s Pervert” Waters can pull off.

MTV star Johnny Knoxville, Emma Ting, and minister John Waters with dog Bucket. (Image via Instagram / Johnny Knoxville)

Here’s hoping Waters brings smoother sailing as the MTV star says “I do” for the third time. Knoxville was previously married to Melanie Lynn Clapp, with whom he shares 29-year-old Madison. He was also married to Naomi Nelson, with whom he has two sons—Rocko, 15, and Arlo, 14.

Meanwhile, according to a post on her Instagram, Ting worked on Knoxville’s 2022 film Jackass Forever. Her IMDb page also lists costume design credits for nearly 50 episodes of The Eric Andre Show, the 2021 movie Bad Trip, and 2024’s The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie.