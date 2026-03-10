MTV and VH1 Vet Dies of Leukemia Complications: Jason Shumaker Was 55

Jason Shumaker, whose work at MTV and VH1 was instrumental in supporting popular shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Shannara Chronicles, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The veteran communications executive passed away on Feb. 16 from complications of acute myeloid leukemia, according to Deadline. Shumaker was 55.

Born on February 11, 1971, Shumaker was best known for his work as the lead publicist for RuPaul’s Drag Race. In his role as Manager of Communications and Public Affairs at Logo/VH1, he was instrumental in launching the Emmy-winning series in 2010. After being promoted to Director, he joined Logo’s senior team and also served as the key publicist for network President Lisa Sherman.

He also supported other popular shows, including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, VH1 Storytellers, and VH1 Divas.

Raven and Jason Shumaker at the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finale in New York City in 2010. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SPI Marketing)

In 2013, Shumaker became Senior Director of Communication at MTV. He managed initiatives across MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, and mtvU, covering everything from scripted series and specials to digital and brand communications. His work included leading publicity for MTV’s major events, like the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as for its most expensive scripted series at the time, The Shannara Chronicles.

Per Deadline, Shumaker was also the lead publicist for MTV originals Scream, MTV Floribama Shore, Fear Factor, Siesta Key, Unplugged, and Are You the One?

Jason Shumaker’s Impressive Career Beyond MTV and VH1

Meanwhile, after leaving MTV and VH1, Shumaker joined Verizon in 2020. As a member of the Executive Communications team, he provided corporate communications support for the company’s chairman and C-suite.

In 2022, Shumaker joined Google as the Executive Communications Manager for Platforms and Ecosystems Marketing. Working with the Chief of Staff’s team, he supported a global marketing lead and coordinated communications for events like Cannes, Mobile World Congress, and CES.

He is survived by his parents, Lew and Cathie Shumaker; his sister, Tammy (Shumaker) Golden, and her husband, Patrick; and his nephews, Tucker, Wyatt, and Luke.