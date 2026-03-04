mrbeast-reportedly-ghosted-college-despite-announcing-major-partnership

Famed YouTuber MrBeast has been accused of ghosting East Carolina University despite forming a partnership more than two years ago.

According to The News & Observer, the college’s chancellor, Philip Rogers, requested a meeting with a representative of MrBeast in a March 2025 email. He wanted to discuss the content creator training partnership that both MrBeast and the university previously announced.

He pointed out that the university had already progressed the collaboration with a pilot program that taught students “content strategy” that tested well in surgeries.

“The feedback also provided strong indications the program would be beneficial for your current workforce,” Rogers shared in the email.

However, the email went unanswered. Rogers ended up sending an almost identical email to two MrBeast reps exactly three months later. Instead of saying the meeting should be on the university’s campus, Rogers suggested he would come to the YouTuber’s corporate officers in New York City.

The reps didn’t reply to the email. Rogers did not send a third email.

In November 2025, Rogers discussed the partnership with the university’s faculty senate. “We’re working on their timetable a little bit in terms of their ability to dig into this as deeply as they have in the past,” he said at that point.

MrBeast Has Worked With the University Multiple Times on Various Content Creating Projects

MrBeast isn’t new to East Carolina University. The university’s students frequently participated in his earlier viral competitions.

His team even filmed at East Carolina University’s facilities and coordinated with the college’s Office of National Security and Industry Initiatives to obtain military equipment, such as cannons and aircraft, for stunts.

MrBeast’s rep previously shared in an August 2022 email to the university’s National Security and Industry Initiatives, “Essentially, we are looking at dropping a car from a helicopter and are interested in an Osprey to do the job. Are you able to assist?”

Following the stunt, the YouTuber’s collaboration with the university notably continued. In a November 2025 video, titled “World’s Strongest Man Vs Robot,” viewers could see the university’s baseball stadium. MrBeast’s team also offered students at the university $100 each to drink Feastables chocolate milk while skydiving.

MrBeast himself recently teased donating $100 million to the university’s football program.

However, the content creation collaboration seems to have stalled for no reason. The last email from MrBeast’s rep about the partnership was sent in November 2024.

“Now that we’re back at it and have a clear timeline to get things back up and running and moving again,” the rep stated. “Would love to have a prep meeting to define next steps on the ECU program.”