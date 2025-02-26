Actor Soham Singh has been hospitalized in a private facility in Bhubaneswar, India, after a heart attack.

Videos by Suggest

Soham’s family has confirmed that the star is currently receiving treatment in the ICU at Manipal Hospital, per Sambadenglish.com. His condition is reported to be stable.

Doctors have confirmed that he is recovering well and is no longer in danger.

Many of Soham’s fans were left scratching their heads at the heart attack, since the actor seems to be into fitness per his social media and film roles.

Soham Singh’s Social Media Seems to Sidestep His Recent Medical Emergency

Meanwhile, his recent Instagram posts seemingly haven’t even acknowledged the medical emergency. His latest posts seem to be promoting a talk show he hosts. Meanwhile, his Instagram stories show him happily posing in selfies. While this could all be footage uploaded by folks that handle his social media, it does point toward the actor being good to go.

Soham, celebrated for his standout performances in critically acclaimed films such as Ajatashatru, I Love You Priya, and Rowdy Raja, is a prominent figure in the Odia film industry.

His highly anticipated action film, Ali Bajrangbali, is set to premiere in theaters soon.