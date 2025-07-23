Movie Star Left ‘Crying His Eyes Out’ After Missing Child’s Birth

A movie star recently admitted to crying his eyes out after he missed the birth of his first child.

While promoting Jurassic World: Rebirth, Rupert Friend spoke to Today about how he ended up watching the birth of his daughter, nicknamed “the Jurassic baby,” via FaceTime.

The movie star was on set when he got word that his child’s birth was happening. “I’m hoisted up on a wire, a hundred feet in the air, doing a stunt,” he explained. “The crew started saying, ‘Get him down, get him down.'”

After getting down and taking his wife’s call, Friend said he had a hilarious reaction to the interruption. “I’m like, ‘Honey, I’m a little busy,'” he said while laughing. “And my wife’s water had broken. So then it was a mad dash to get on the last seat on the last plane of England to get all the way back to the states to be there for the birth, which I very sadly missed.”

Friend further shared that he witnessed his child’s birth on FaceTime. “[I was] crying my eyes out with all the air hostesses thrusting champagne at me.”

A Flight Delay Allowed the Movie Star to Witness His Entire Child’s Birth

Although he didn’t see it in person, a flight delay allowed the movie star to watch his child’s birth.

“Nearly missed the flight, and there was that fateful thing where it was like, do I stay on FaceTime ’cause I need to see this? Or do I get the plane because I need to get there?” Friend recounted. “And then that wonderful – I’ll never forget it – sound came through the airport and they said, ‘Ding-dong, your flight is delayed for 20 minutes.'”

“And that’s when they said, ‘You have a baby girl,'” he noted. The actor added that his daughter is “always gonna be a dino baby.”

Rupert Friend and his wife, American athlete and actress Aimee Mullins, have been married since 2016. Mulins is notably a bilateral amputee. She was born with fibular hemimelia. She became the first amputee in history to compete in the NCAA.