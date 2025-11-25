Movie Legend Dies After Several Recent Hospitalizations: Dharmendra Was 89

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, known as “He-Man” for blending action-hero charisma with the softness of a romantic lead, has died.

The Sholay star passed away in Mumbai on Monday. The cause of death has not been disclosed. However, the actor, who was nearing his 90th birthday on December 8, had been hospitalized multiple times in recent weeks, according to The New York Times.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Dharmendra’s death through his doctor, per the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, stating that the actor’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people,” Modi wrote on X.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol was born in the northern Indian state of Punjab in 1935. He grew up in a farming family and moved to Mumbai in the late 1950s, making his Bollywood debut in 1960. Over a career that spanned six decades, he acted in more than 300 films.

Dharmendra’s performance in Sholay (1975), often regarded as one of India’s greatest films, earned him enduring popularity. His roles in other Hindi-language hits, from the romantic comedy Chupke Chupke (1975) to the action drama Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), made him one of the most recognizable actors of that era.

His role in the Bollywood classic Sholay, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, made him a superstar. Their on-screen partnership became one of Bollywood’s most iconic.

Dharmendra Married a Co-star, Despite Controversy

Dharmendra’s on-screen chemistry with actress Hema Malini, who later became his wife, was one of Bollywood’s most celebrated partnerships. The duo starred in over two dozen films together.

However, their relationship sparked controversy. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur before his film debut and had four children with her, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who both went on to become actors.

He married Malini in 1980 but reportedly never divorced Kaur, continuing to live with her. Reports suggest he briefly converted to Islam to marry Malini, as Indian law prohibits Hindus from remarrying while their spouse is alive.

Dharmendra and Malini have two daughters, including Bollywood actor Esha Deol. His nephew, Abhay Deol, also became an actor.

In his later years, Dharmendra took on character-driven roles, often portraying paternal figures in the 1990s and 2000s. His career continued through 2025, with his last appearance in the war biopic Ikkis.

Dharmendra is survived by his family, including his wives, children, and grandchildren.